Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious response to Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry's lunch date

Jennifer Aniston couldn't believe she missed out on a lunch date with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry.

The pair sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday, when they shared a snap of themselves on Instagram out getting lunch together.

"Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!!" the actress captioned the photo, while mimicking Matthew's sarcastic character Chandler Bing. "Could I BE any happier? #realfriends."

While Jennifer also penned, "I LOVE YOU, GUYS," in the comments, she addressed her absence as she spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills later that evening.

When asked about the snap, she joked: "I know! How come we don't get invited to that?"

However, all was forgiven as Courteney and their castmate Lisa Kudrow joined the star for the evening, where she was one of the night's guests of honour.

"It's incredible," Aniston said of getting love and support from her pals. "It's like having your family stand right behind you, because these things are a little nerve wrecking."

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "We went from Friends to a family. That experience set the bar for the rest of my career and it taught me to surround myself with supportive people who make me better. Not only a better actor but a better person."

Courteney's snap on Instagram comes days after Matthew sparked concern on social media after he was spotted looking dishevelled in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 50-year-old was dressed down in dark pants, a white V-neck and an oversized and unbuttoned plaid shirt with his hair in disarray following a dinner with a brunette woman, according to the New York Post's Page Six.