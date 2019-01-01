Kourtney Kardashian scaling back appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a step back from Keeping Up with the Kardashians to focus on her children.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the 40-year-old revealed she was spending less time on the family reality show, to focus on her three children, Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, who she shares with Scott Disick.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," told Entertainment Tonight. "But I'm not saying goodbye... I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn't airing yet, but it's being filmed. Currently, in this room."

While she didn't offer any info on what she will do instead, Kourtney has become more involved in all aspects of her children's lives, petitioning their school to get "processed" meals taken off the menu, and last April, she lobbied lawmakers in Washington in a bid to make beauty products safer for both people and the environment.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, she had a huge falling out with her sister Kim Kardashian after they argued over clothing choices and designers they shared. With Kim at one point referring to Kourtney as a "f**kin' fake humanitarian h*e".

Soon after, Kourtney began to hint she might leave the show.

During the interview, her sisters Khloe and Kim who were also present at the interview, and Khloe insisted they would miss Kourtney.

"We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family," Khloe said in the interview. "We feel like it's a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she'll be back. They all come back."