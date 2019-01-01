NEWS Tiffany Haddish offering a 'birthday gift to the world' in the form of a Netflix special Newsdesk Share with :







Tiffany Haddish is offering a 'birthday gift to the world' in the form of a Netflix special.



The 'Girls Trip' actress turns 40 on 3 December and will mark the big day with the release of 'Black Mitzvah', an original one-off show in which she will "reflect" on her life and fame.



An announcement for the show stated: "With her bold and barrier-breaking brand of comedy, Tiffany reflects on fame, receiving her 'inheritance,' the valuable lessons you learn when raising yourself, that time she received a jumpsuit from the one and only...Beyoncé, her infamous New Year's Eve set, and more."



Tiffany added on her own Instagram account: "That's right y'all you are all invited to my Black Mitzvah it's my Birthday Gift to the world. you pick it up on Netflix December 3rd (sic)"



Tiffany - whose father was a Jewish refugee from Eritrea while her mother was an American Jehovah's Witness - also explained she wanted to "honour" her heritage with the show.



She said in a video shared to Instagram: "What do you mean you're black and you're having a bat mitzvah, Tiffany?' Well, I don't know if y'all know this about me, but I'm Jewish. I'm Jewish by DNA.



"And because of my father, I want to honour him and our ancestors, and I want to do something that represents growth and maturity. And I want to teach. That's what I've been put on this planet to do is teach, and Judaism is all about that!



"It's my black mitzvah, baby! She grown, and she ready!"



The 'Night School' star recently revealed she has been learning Hebrew ahead of her bat mitzvah ceremony.



She said: "I'm going to read from the Torah and everything."