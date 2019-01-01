Chrissy Teigen apologises for 'tone-deaf' AirPods joke

Chrissy Teigen has apologised after fans accused her of flaunting her wealth by joking about her mother constantly losing her AirPod headphones.

The model and TV personality, who is married to the musician John Legend, made the quip on Twitter about her mother Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen treating the cordless listening devices like they are "disposable".

The tweet prompted angry replies claiming Chrissy was showing off about her riches, prompting her to issue an apology.

"Oh man I haven't checked my mentions for a bit and I didn't realise how many people were super p**sed off about this," she wrote, in an attempt to calm her followers.

"It was meant as a joke (and exaggeration) about how my mom doesn't realise air pods are with a cord (sic) are headphones but it came across as super tone deaf and icky."

Her original tweet read, "My mom treats her air pods like they're disposable. buys a few a month. she says they would be easier to not lose if they had....a cord."

Replies from her followers took issue with her claim her mother discarded the headphones, which retail at $159 (£124) a pair in the U.S.

Many told her she should be taxed more, or give her money away to those who need it.

Continuing her apology, the 33-year-old added: "I promise I will not always say the right thing in the right way but I also promise I hate disappointing or p**sing you guys off. I'm sorry and I will do better to not be such an a**hole."

Chrissy's father Ron Teigen has recently filed for divorce from Vilailuck, according to reports.