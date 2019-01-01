NEWS Amber Heard wants Johnny Depp to take psychological evaluation Newsdesk Share with :







Amber Heard has asked a judge to order Johnny Depp to sit for a psychological evaluation in their bitter ongoing legal battle.



The Aquaman actress is fighting a defamation lawsuit her former husband filed earlier this year (19), after she penned an article for The Washington Post, claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse and alluding to allegations she made against Depp in their explosive 2016 divorce.



The judge granted Heard access to her ex-husband's mental health records earlier this week (05Nov19), and now she has filed another motion requesting Depp be ordered to sit for an Independent Mental Evaluation with a health professional.



In a statement obtained by The Blast, Amber's lawyer Roberta Kaplan explains: "Mr. Depp’s well-documented history of drug and alcohol abuse, as well as his serious issues with anger and violence, raise legitimate questions about his mental state during the course of his relationship with our client, not to mention his ability to remember and truthfully recount what happened.



"We hope that Mr. Depp will agree to be examined so that we can get to the truth and our client can put the abuse she experienced and continues to experience as a result of this lawsuit to an end."



However, lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean star claim Amber's latest filing is just part of a "fraudulent hoax" to taint Depp's reputation.



"Mr. Depp's current mental state has no bearing on the truth or falsity of the alleged incidents allegedly occurring years ago," attorney Adam Waldman states, claiming Johnny possesses "32 eyewitness statements, 87 surveillance videos and a multitude of photographs showing beyond any doubt that Ms. Heard is a serially violent abuser".



Depp maintains he was never violent towards his then-wife, but Heard is convinced he simply doesn't remember incidents she has previously listed, either due to his mental condition or because he was too intoxicated at the time.