Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wants her son to live a 'normal' life

The 32-year-old model has two-year-old son Jack Oscar with her husband and Hollywood star Jason Statham, and has said she doesn’t like posting images of her tot on social media, because she wants him to grow up as far away from the spotlight as possible.



She said: “I just want him to basically grow up as normal as he can and to see what his parents do as their work, but when they come home, it’s family time.



“Things on the internet live forever. Jack might grow up one day and want to be a doctor or a lawyer or a solicitor or an architect and might not want to have his face all over the internet. … It’s not about publicising those private moments for us.”



And although she doesn’t want to post her son’s face on social media, she still wants to “scream” her love for the tot “from the rooftops”.



She added: “I think he’s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs.”

Rosie also doesn’t post many snaps of her ‘Fast and Furious’ star partner, but has said family is her top priority.

She explained: “At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they’re okay and that they have everything they need and that I’m committed as a parent in every way possible.”



The beauty is still focused on her career, although she finds it “heartbreaking” when she has to leave her son at home.



Speaking to People magazine, she said: “Sometimes I have to leave him to go on a work trip and it’s heartbreaking every time.



“[My career] is hugely important to me. It’s where I get a lot of fulfilment from. Before I had Jack, I’d worked since the age of 16. It’s all I know, and it’s what I love to do and there was no doubt in my mind that that wasn’t going to continue once I had him, but as a new mom, it’s definitely a challenge.”