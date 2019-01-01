Jennifer Aniston offers Matthew McConaughey Instagram advice

Jennifer Aniston has offered her services to Matthew McConaughey as he gets to grips with social networking site Instagram.

The actor celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday by joining the platform, and Friends star Jennifer shared a few words of advice for her fellow newcomer on U.S. TV show Extra on Thursday.

"Just try to have fun with it... Just don't overthink it," the 50-year-old actress, who smashed records when she amassed over a million followers in just 45 minutes after posting a snap of herself and her former castmates from the hit sitcom.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Matthew made his debut with a video of himself talking about joining the social media site for the very first time, stating: "Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I'm a little bit nervous about it because quite frankly... I know I want to have a monologue, (but) I'm not sure I want to have the dialogue.

"I'm looking forward to sharing who I am with you, I'm looking forward to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates. If it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment for a walk and go, 'I have to check in with the M and the E' - hopefully all of those things."

He has since amassed over 1.5 million followers, and shared a second post with U.S. late night host Jimmy Fallon as the pair visited The University of Texas.