Eva Mendes' newborn helped her 'move forward' following death of brother

Eva Mendes has opened up about the "tough" experience of losing her brother Carlos just 12 days before the birth of her daughter, Amada Lee.

The 45-year-old actress's older brother passed away after a battle with cancer back in 2016, and the Ghost Rider star is thankful she had the tot to distract her from the devastating situation.

"It's so tough. Thank God I had my baby; it was a week after he passed. So there was something to move forward. There was poetry to it all," the star told People. "My favourite memories are when he used to, at Thanksgiving or a big dinner or Christmas dinner, roast everybody - but roast you hard."

Eva added: "Of course, I miss him incredibly, and that's an understatement, but I'm holding on to that tradition. I'm so happy that he gave me that. I don't think I could carry it on the way he did, but those are some fun memories because he would really get raw."

The Hitch actress, who also shares daughter Esmeralda, five, with husband Ryan Gosling, plans to continue the holiday tradition when she and her family head to her sister's home for Thanksgiving this month, as “she has the most room at her house to host all of us.”

She also opened up about her daughters, and revealed her sadness – and relief – that they're becoming more independent.

“They’re starting school and so I’m feeling like I finally have a little time to myself. But also, I’m starting to find that ambition again that I lost a little bit. I was fine with losing it, it was a natural thing, but it transferred – the ambition was in the home," Eva shared.