Kim Kardashian gathers family to celebrate niece Dream's birthday

Kim Kardashian held a family get together on Friday to celebrate her niece Dream's third birthday.

In snaps shared on Instagram, the 39-year-old reality TV star was celebrating her "birthday girl", along with her four kids - North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and five-month-old Psalm - and sister Khloe's daughter, 18-month-old True.

In one sweet post, Dream leaned down to embrace baby Psalm, who was sitting in a car seat, and she also played with her cousin True, who was sitting comfortably in the lap of her mother Khloe Kardashian, 35.

Kim's brother Rob, who welcomed the tot with ex Blac Chyna, 31, shortly before the couple separated in an explosive public split in 2017, was also seen in the background of the shots.

Rob, 32, has remained largely absent from the spotlight, after the Rob & Chyna star posted revenge porn of Chyna online and was banned from Instagram as a result. His fan page is reportedly now run by his mother Kris Jenner.

However, according to recent reports the star is set to return to the spotlight, with a source telling People: "Lately, he has been trying to work out more and be healthier. Right away, it makes him feel better about himself. He wants to be out and about."

Rob recently made a rare appearance on Instagram in a post celebrating Halloween, showing him dressed up as Papa Troll from the animated movie Trolls, alongside mum Kris, who was dressed as a character from the 2017 movie Coco.

He was later spotted at Drake's Halloween bash, held at the Los Angeles nightspot Delilah, in his first public appearance in more than 17 months.