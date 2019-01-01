Eleanor Tomlinson lost out on Peaky Blinders role because she couldn't nail accent

Eleanor Tomlinson missed out on a role in Peaky Blinders because she couldn't do a Birmingham accent.

The Poldark star opened up about the failed audition for the crime drama during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday, where she revealed her inability to perfect the correct tone for the English city caused her to lose the part.

"I auditioned for Peaky Blinders when it was first starting, but they said, 'You need to be able to do a Birmingham accent,'" she recalled. "I tried and they said, 'You just can't do it can you love.' I was like, 'Oh okay!'"

Explaining how the situation became more embarrassing as she went to leave, the star added: "As I was leaving, I put my hand out to say goodbye, and then I had an enormous nose bleed all over my hand, all over their hand."

Eleanor, 27, also opened up about the end of Poldark, which wrapped after five seasons earlier this year, and confessed that while she misses the show, she's excited for what's to come.

"I will miss it a lot, but it's time to do something else. It's exciting. It's opened lots of doors," she insisted.