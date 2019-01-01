Olivia Colman can't remember winning her Oscar

Olivia Colman has confessed her award-winning night at the Oscars is a blur, as she joined the A-list in the bar at the ceremony "getting bladdered".

Colman took home the Best Actress honour for her performance as Queen Anne in movie The Favourite at the Academy Awards in February.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show which screens on Friday, the star joked that many of the A-list stars guests spend the ceremony "in the bar getting bladdered".

"I actually can't remember it," the 45-year-old admitted. "The great thing about the Oscars is there is a bar just behind (the auditorium) so everyone is there.

"There are hundreds of seat fillers so almost everybody is in the bar getting bladdered."

Colman, is set to make her debut as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in the forthcoming third series of The Crown, which premieres on 17 November. She was joined Norton's couch by her co-star Helena Bonham Carter, who will play the monarch's younger sister Princess Margaret.

Bonham Carter said that working together "really is fun," adding: "We've been together for so long, but we still like each other."

And she joked that while she has spent lots of time preparing for her royal role, Colman "does nothing, and she ends up being completely brilliant."