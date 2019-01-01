NEWS Khloe Kardashian is 'proud' of the relationship she's built with Tristan Thompson Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star split from the basketball player earlier this year amid claims he had kissed family friend Jordyn Woods but she's thankful she and the sportsman - who have 18-month-old daughter True together - are on amicable terms.



Khloe shared a video on her Instagram story showing balloons she'd received from Tristan to mark the launch of her new fragrance collaboration with her sisters.



She said: "Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness.



"I'm really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in!"



Khloe recently admitted she will "never come in-between" Tristan and their daughter.



The 'Revenge Body' host admitted it's "hard" to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend, but she'll never prevent the basketball star from seeing little girl, because she wants to allow him to have a relationship with her.



She said: "It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."



Khloe credits her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian - who passed away in 2009 - for teaching her how to co-parent, as they were "incredible" at splitting parenting duties.



She added: "I attest that to my parents, [who] were incredible co-parenters, from what I know. My mum and my dad, I'm sure, fought all the time, not around us."