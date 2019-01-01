NEWS Caitlyn Jenner says Kylie Jenner is a 'wonderful mom' Newsdesk Share with :







The former sports star - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition - has praised her entrepreneurial daughter's parenting skills to Stormi, 21 months.



Speaking to Us Weekly, she said: "Little Stormi is a wonderful little kid, and Kylie is a wonderful mom. She's totally dedicated to her. I'm around Kylie probably the most of all the kids."



Meanwhile, Kylie recently announced that she and Stormi's father Travis Scott had decided to part ways after two years of dating because of their demanding careers.



But speculation has been rife about a reunion between the couple recently as they have been spending more and more time together for the sake of Stormi.



An insider said recently: "Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Everyone thinks they are back together or already are. They haven't made anything official but it doesn't seem like much has changed. They love being together with Stormi and are happy doing that. Travis has been around the last few days and things are going well. There are very positive vibes between them."



And the lip kit mogul had previously taken to social media to insist she and Travis are on "great terms" following their split.



She wrote: "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority. (sic)"



Although it was later claimed Kylie has been leaning on her friends for extra support in recent weeks.

An insider said: "Kylie is doing great. She had a very busy and fun week. She has also spent several nights with her friends.



"After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive."