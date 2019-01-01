NEWS Kim Kardashian West is 'really cautious' about over spending Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star may be worth an estimated $350 million alone, but she has admitted she tries to remain level headed when it comes to money because she likes to make sure she has enough to pay her bills.



She said: "If I overspend on something, and a paid post happens to come in at that time, I'll weigh it out and think, 'OK, well I have to pay for x, y and z.' "



And, although the 39-year-old reality TV beauty refused to divulge the going rate for a paid post on Instagram, Kim has admitted she recently turned down a $1 million offer because her husband Kanye West didn't like the company.



She explained: "So there was a fast-fashion brand, a few of them, and they would knock off Yeezy all the time, his colour palette, designs. So this fast-fashion brand offered me a million dollars for an Instagram post, and I thought, 'OK, well that's easy' -- just to wear clothes that I could pick, anything that I wanted, it's a quick post. And when I told [Kanye] about it, he asked me not to do it and said 'out of respect, I don't think that we should be giving them everything, they copy everything.' "



Meanwhile, the 42-year-old rapper has embraced religion in recent years, which has sparked a lifestyle change for his family - including children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, five months - and although his wife Kim doesn't always agree with his views, she wants to do her best to support him no matter what.



She said: "I do think that, you know, he is my husband so I obviously want to honour him and what he's feeling.

"And he's been going through this life change and it's mostly about the kids."