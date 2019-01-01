Marvel movies and Stranger Things triumph at People's Choice Awards

It was another big night for Marvel at the People's Choice Awards in California on Sunday night as Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: End Game scored five major honours.
The Avengers finale picked up Movie and Action Movie gongs, while Iron Man Robert Downey, Jr. claimed the Male Movie Star prize, and Zendaya and Tom Holland landed the Female Movie Star and Action Movie Star awards for the Spider-Man sequel.
It was also a huge night for Stranger Things, which toppled Game of Thrones to win Show of 2019 and Drama Show, while Millie Bobby Brown was named Female TV Star for her role as the mysterious Eleven in the Netflix series.
K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK were also triple winners at the Santa Monica prizegiving, landing honours for tour, music video and group, and the double winners included Cole Sprouse, who landed acting awards for his hit TV show Riverdale and movie Five Feet Apart, Zendaya, who also picked up an actress award for TV hit Euphoria, and Jennifer Aniston, who took home the Icon Award and then landed a surprise Comedy Movie gong for her Netflix film Murder Mystery.
The full list of winners is as follows:
People's Icon Award - Jennifer Aniston
Fashion Icon Award - Gwen Stefani
People's Champion - Pink
Show of 2019 - Stranger Things
Drama Show of 2019 - Stranger Things
Comedy Show of 2019 - The Big Bang Theory
Reality Show of 2019 - Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Competition Show of 2019 - America's Got Talent
Reality Star of 2019 - Khloe Kardashian - Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Competition Contestant of 2019 - Hannah Brown - The Bachelorette
Binge-worthy Show of 2019 - Outlander
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019 - Shadowhunters
Male TV Star of 2019 - Cole Sprouse - Riverdale
Female TV Star of 2019 - Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Drama TV Star 2019 - Zendaya - Euphoria
Comedy TV Star of 2019 - Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Daytime Talk Show of 2019 - The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Movie of 2019 - Avengers: Endgame
Drama Movie of 2019 - After
Comedy Movie of 2019 - Murder Mystery
Action Movie of 2019 - Avengers: Endgame
Family Movie of 2019 - Aladdin
Male Movie Star of 2019 - Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Endgame
Female Movie Star of 2019 - Zendaya - Spider-Man: Far From Home
Drama Movie Star of 2019 - Cole Sprouse - Five Feet Apart
Comedy Movie Star of 2019 - Noah Centineo - The Perfect Date
Action Movie Star of 2019 - Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Far From Home
Animated Movie Star of 2019 - Beyonce - The Lion King
Country Artist of 2019 - Blake Shelton
Latin Artist of 2019 - Becky G
Male Artist of 2019 - Shawn Mendes
Female Artist of 2019 - Billie Eilish
Group of 2019 - BLACKPINK
Music Video of 2019 - BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
Concert Tour of 2019 - BLACKPINK
Song of 2019 - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita
Album of 2019 -Taylor Swift - Lover
Pop Podcast of 2019 - Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad"
Social Star of 2019 - David Dobrik
Beauty Influencer of 2019 - Bretman Rock
Social Celebrity of 2019 - Ellen DeGeneres
Animal Star of 2019 - Doug the Pug
Comedy Act of 2019 - Kevin Hart
Style Star of 2019 - Harry Styles
Game Changer of 2019 - Simone Biles