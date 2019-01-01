NEWS Marvel movies and Stranger Things triumph at People's Choice Awards Newsdesk Share with :







It was another big night for Marvel at the People's Choice Awards in California on Sunday night as Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: End Game scored five major honours.



The Avengers finale picked up Movie and Action Movie gongs, while Iron Man Robert Downey, Jr. claimed the Male Movie Star prize, and Zendaya and Tom Holland landed the Female Movie Star and Action Movie Star awards for the Spider-Man sequel.



It was also a huge night for Stranger Things, which toppled Game of Thrones to win Show of 2019 and Drama Show, while Millie Bobby Brown was named Female TV Star for her role as the mysterious Eleven in the Netflix series.



K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK were also triple winners at the Santa Monica prizegiving, landing honours for tour, music video and group, and the double winners included Cole Sprouse, who landed acting awards for his hit TV show Riverdale and movie Five Feet Apart, Zendaya, who also picked up an actress award for TV hit Euphoria, and Jennifer Aniston, who took home the Icon Award and then landed a surprise Comedy Movie gong for her Netflix film Murder Mystery.



The full list of winners is as follows:



People's Icon Award - Jennifer Aniston

Fashion Icon Award - Gwen Stefani

People's Champion - Pink

Show of 2019 - Stranger Things

Drama Show of 2019 - Stranger Things

Comedy Show of 2019 - The Big Bang Theory

Reality Show of 2019 - Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Competition Show of 2019 - America's Got Talent

Reality Star of 2019 - Khloe Kardashian - Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Competition Contestant of 2019 - Hannah Brown - The Bachelorette

Binge-worthy Show of 2019 - Outlander

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019 - Shadowhunters

Male TV Star of 2019 - Cole Sprouse - Riverdale

Female TV Star of 2019 - Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Drama TV Star 2019 - Zendaya - Euphoria

Comedy TV Star of 2019 - Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Daytime Talk Show of 2019 - The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Movie of 2019 - Avengers: Endgame

Drama Movie of 2019 - After

Comedy Movie of 2019 - Murder Mystery

Action Movie of 2019 - Avengers: Endgame

Family Movie of 2019 - Aladdin

Male Movie Star of 2019 - Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Endgame

Female Movie Star of 2019 - Zendaya - Spider-Man: Far From Home

Drama Movie Star of 2019 - Cole Sprouse - Five Feet Apart

Comedy Movie Star of 2019 - Noah Centineo - The Perfect Date

Action Movie Star of 2019 - Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Far From Home

Animated Movie Star of 2019 - Beyonce - The Lion King

Country Artist of 2019 - Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2019 - Becky G

Male Artist of 2019 - Shawn Mendes

Female Artist of 2019 - Billie Eilish

Group of 2019 - BLACKPINK

Music Video of 2019 - BLACKPINK - Kill This Love

Concert Tour of 2019 - BLACKPINK

Song of 2019 - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita

Album of 2019 -Taylor Swift - Lover

Pop Podcast of 2019 - Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad"

Social Star of 2019 - David Dobrik

Beauty Influencer of 2019 - Bretman Rock

Social Celebrity of 2019 - Ellen DeGeneres

Animal Star of 2019 - Doug the Pug

Comedy Act of 2019 - Kevin Hart

Style Star of 2019 - Harry Styles

Game Changer of 2019 - Simone Biles