Kevin Hart delivers heartfelt speech as he makes first public appearance since car crash

Kevin Hart made his first public appearance since his scary car crash at the 2019 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night.

The funnyman suffered serious spinal injuries and had to undergo surgery after driver Jared Black reportedly lost control of Hart's classic Barracuda in Malibu on 1 September.

Kevin has since cancelled appearances on chat shows and prizegivings, but he was back at his best at the Barkar Hangar on Sunday, walking out onstage to collect his Comedy Act of 2019 as Kanye West's apt tune Stronger played.

"First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," Hart said. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me."

Hart reportedly left the scene of the accident and sought medical attention at his home nearby. Sources claimed he underwent surgery for three spinal fractures, remaining in the hospital for 10 days.

And he used his acceptance speech on Sunday to thanks fans for standing by him.

"You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers, your energy, your support," the 40-year-old added. "It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time."