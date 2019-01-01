NEWS Woody Allen reaches settlement with Amazon in $68 million lawsuit Newsdesk Share with :







Woody Allen has reached a settlement with Amazon Studios in his $68 million (£53 million) lawsuit over an abandoned film deal.



Back in 2016, the director signed a four-film deal with the studio and received a $10 million (£7.8 million) advance payment. However, his first film for the streaming service, A Rainy Day in New York, was shelved in 2018 after his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, repeated allegations that Allen had molested her when she was a child.



The 83-year-old filmmaker, who vehemently denied the claims, filed a lawsuit in February, alleging that Amazon breached the deal after they then cancelled the three other films.



Lawyers for Amazon Studios argued that Allen's comments about the #MeToo movement last year "sabotaged" its attempts to promote his new movies.



Both parties filed paperwork last week to finally end the legal action. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but a source told Deadline, "There were no winners in this in the end."



The four-time Oscar winner reportedly expressed sympathy for disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, and later accused his adopted daughter of "cynically using the #MeToo movement" to reiterate her claims.



He then said in an interview with Argentinean broadcaster Eltrece that he "should be the poster boy for the Me Too movement" since he had worked with plenty of actresses and was "only accused by one woman in a child custody case".



Amazon Studios said they were justified in terminating the four-film deal with Allen because his comments "undermined its financial security."



Lawyers for the studio also pointed out that "scores of actors and actresses expressed profound regret for having worked with Allen in the past, and many declared publicly that they would never work with him in the future".