Kylie Jenner denies sending cease and desist letters over Rise and Shine

Kylie Jenner has hit back at reports suggesting she's been sending out cease and desist letters to try and prevent people from using the term "Rise and shine".

The reality star caused a social media stir when she dropped a YouTube clip last month, which featured her singing the melody to her daughter Stormi. Stars including Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus took to social media to share content based around the seconds-long clip, Kylie brought out Rise and Shine sweatshirts, and reportedly filed paperwork to trademark the phrase for a range of clothing and cosmetics.

Over the weekend, it was reported that she has been sending out legal paperwork to anyone attempting to use the term on clothing, but the make-up mogul hit back at the claims in several tweets on Sunday.

"guys, please don’t believe everything you read," she began. "I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.. there are no law suits, no cease and desist letters. Happy Sunday."

Underneath a tweet claiming she had sent a legal warning to an Australian company named CASED Clothing, which has been selling Rise and Shine T-shirts since 2017, Kylie commented, "Lies lies lies. Never did this. Wow."

Representatives from the company also denied the report by issuing a statement which read, "We currently do not and have never had a problem with Kylie Jenner. We are unsure where all this started and we do not want to be involved. CASED clothing owners have declined interviews as this is news we do not wish to be part of."