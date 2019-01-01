Chris Pratt had to rename new action movie after issues with original title

Chris Pratt had to rename his new action movie after its original title proved to be "problematic".

Back in August, news broke that the 40-year-old would be starring in - and executive producing - futuristic thriller Ghost Draft, alongside Oscar winner J.K. Simmons and GLOW actress Betty Gilpin. But over the weekend, Pratt took to Instagram to share some updates on the movie's progress and announced that the title of the flick had been changed.

"This is my first time executive producing on a movie! And I can finally post about it!!! The title 'Ghostdraft' turned out to be problematic for various reasons so we started looking at other options," he wrote alongside a black-and-white snap from the set of the movie.

Pratt went on to share the joke titles he and his team considered, including "Saving Private Ryaalien", "WWZ2 but with As not Zs", "Jurassic Draft" and "Miller Genuine Draft".

However, he then revealed the new title would be The Tomorrow War.

"THE TOMORROW WAR. THE TOMORROW WAR!!!! And that's when it hit me... We're calling it #TheTomorrowWar," the actor excitedly shared, before teasing his 27 million followers with more updates from the set of his new film.

Director Chris McKay will be helming the movie, which is set in a future where the human race is waging a war against aliens.

Back in August, Pratt revealed he was already getting into shape for the then-titled Ghost Draft and had already lost 12 pounds (five kilograms).

"Here's what I did: Water. If you're like me and wondering how you can shed some weight, water. Start there. You don't have to work out super hard: water, water, water. Pee three times before 10am, for real, try it," he joked on his Instagram Stories.