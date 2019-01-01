Marvel boss Kevin Feige: 'Martin Scorsese criticism won't alter way we make movies'

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has insisted Martin Scorsese's criticism of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) won't affect the studio's output.

The Irishman director sparked a huge backlash from Marvel fans and stars such as Robert Downey, Jr. and Mark Ruffalo when he called the movies "not cinema" in a recent interview with Britain's Empire magazine.

Scorsese addressed the controversy in an essay for The New York Times last week, claiming he did not want to attack the artistry of those involved but emphasised that such blockbusters are not to his taste.

Marvel Studios president Feige opened up about the controversy in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on Sunday and insisted the veteran filmmaker is "entitled to his opinion" but described his remarks as "unfortunate".

"I think it's unfortunate. I think myself and everyone who works on these movies loves cinema, loves movies, loves going to the movies, loves to watch a communal experience in a movie theatre full of people," he said. "Everybody has a different definition of cinema. Everybody has a different definition of art. Everybody has a different definition of risk. Some people don't think it's cinema. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Everyone is entitled to repeat that opinion. Everyone is entitled to write op-eds about that opinion... I look forward to what will happen next. But in the meantime, we're going to keep making movies."

Addressing Scorsese's comment that "nothing is at risk" in Marvel films, Feige noted that the studio killed off half their cast in Avengers: Infinity War - although they were largely brought back in the follow-up, Endgame.

He also stated that The Eternals, the upcoming movie starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, was a big risk.

"It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie... That's a risk if I've ever heard one," the producer commented.