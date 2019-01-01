Kristin Scott Thomas to be honoured at British Independent Film Awards

Kristin Scott Thomas is to receive a special honour at the 2019 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs).

The English Patient actress will receive the Richard Harris Award for her outstanding contribution to British film at the Old Billingsgate in London on 1 December.

"To be recognised in memory of the great and unequalled Richard Harris is very special, and a true honour," Thomas said in a statement to Variety. "I am proud beyond measure to be receiving this award and joining the ranks of many famously and undeniably brilliant and talented actors."

The Richard Harris Award, named after the late Irish actor, has previously been presented to the likes of Judi Dench, Daniel Day-Lewis, Emma Thompson, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

"Kristin Scott Thomas has created many memorable characters in iconic British films," said Harris' son, Chernobyl star Jared Harris. "Whether she is making us laugh, cry or shake in our shoes, it is always in that inimitable Kristin Scott Thomas way. The Richard Harris Award at this year's BIFAs is richly deserved."

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star has received three BIFA nominations throughout her career, for her supporting roles in Easy Virtue, Nowhere Boy, and The Invisible Woman.

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Armando Iannucci's comedic take on Charles Dickens's classic novel, was revealed as the top contender when the nominations were read out at the end of October.

It landed 11 nominations, in categories such as Best British Independent Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor for Dev Patel and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton, respectively. It will have close competition from Wild Rose, In Fabric, and The Souvenir.