NEWS Khloe Kardashian apologises after not realising she won People's Choice Award Newsdesk







Khloe Kardashian struggled to keep up with the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night - and totally missed the fact she won a prize herself.



The Kardashian-Jenner clan took home the Best Reality Show Award at the ceremony in California for their hit show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Khloe also won Best Reality Star.



However, when sisters Khloe, Kourtney Kim and their mum Kris Jenner took the stage to collect the trophy, the mother-of-one didn't speak out about the honour, leaving fans on social media expressing their frustrations after they'd voted for her to win.



"It's so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage," Khloe replied to one enraged fan. "I feel so badly right now. I am so f**king grateful and appreciative! I can't believe I didn't say anything but I didn't hear that I won until after."



Another fan told online commenters to give the reality star a break, writing, "Nerves are a real thing lol!", but Khloe added: "Nerves yes but I literally didn't know until after lol (laugh out loud) I still feel so badly about it. I love you guys so much."



Over on Kim's Instagram Stories, the beauty mogul gave her sister a shout out, explaining: "Khloe's going to get her moment, guys.



"She won Reality Star of the year. So they kind of put it with the family one, but this woman deserves a moment!"

Following the awards show, the family gathered to celebrate Kris's boyfriend Corey Gamble's 39th birthday. They hosted a Dallas Cowboys-themed bash for the businessman, and Khloe even made Corey a Cowboys cake for his big day.