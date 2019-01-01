Vivica A. Fox hints Jussie Smollett may appear in final season of Empire

Vivica A. Fox has hinted that Jussie Smollett may make a cameo appearance in the final season of U.S. TV show Empire.

The actor played Jamal Lyon on the programme, but was written out of the final two episodes of season five after being arrested amid claims he filed a false police report alleging he was the victim of a hate crime.

The series will be coming to an end after a sixth and final season, but Vivica - who plays Jamal's aunt Candace in Empire - suggested Jussie's departure might not be as permanent as fans think.

Speaking about creator Lee Daniels' decision to cut Jussie out of Empire, Vivica told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, "That was tough. He's family. He's always gonna be family. Love him to death. But there was just too much drama surrounding the circumstances."

Insisting she's "of course" still in touch with the actor, Vivica added: "I love him. And who knows? Don't count him out. Y'all may see him."

When Andy asked "On Empire?", the screen star responded with a coy fluttering of her eyelashes.

All charges against Jussie have been dropped. However, the city of Chicago is attempting to persuade the actor to cover more than $130,000 (£100,960) in investigatory fees. He has refused to do so.