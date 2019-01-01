Kiernan Shipka: 'I'll jump at any chance to sing on camera'

Kiernan Shipka will take any opportunity she can to sing on camera.

The 20-year-old actress shows off her vocal talents in new Netflix festive movie Let It Snow, and has also proved she can hold a tune in her series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her skills on screen, Kiernan admitted the musical number in Let It Snow was a "big draw" for her signing up for the movie.

"I love it," she gushed of singing on screen. "I will literally jump at any chance to sing on camera. It was so fun and honestly a really big draw for me was doing this number because I love the song we were singing, (called) Hold the Moon.

"I also think it was such a different sort of way to approach a musical bit. It was something that I hadn't seen in a really long time. It kind of reminded me of Once or something like that. It was very stripped down and poignant. It wasn't big or flashy. It was just a really grabbing moment in the movie, which I really loved. I feel like it wasn't like, 'Oh, let's break out into a musical number.' It was just a really lovely, lovely moment between two friends that shows the honesty and love in the relationship."

In the film - based on the book of stories by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle - Kiernan stars as Angie, who finds herself in a love triangle with her best friend and a new love interest. Having to decide between two potential beaus is a storyline the actress has experienced in numerous projects in the past, as she laughed: "It's so funny. I feel like I randomly fell into this thing where the past few projects that I've done have had love triangles in them.

"It's more of a joke at this point, but any storyline that involves something remotely complicated - like a love triangle - is always fun as an actor. It's not specific to that by any means, but it's a common thing at this point. Maybe it will keep happening."