Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie restage fathers' army photo

Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie restaged a photograph their fathers appeared in when serving together in the British military 65 years ago.

The actor and the director's dads, Captain James Grant and Captain John Ritchie, were stationed in Singapore while members of the Seaforth Highlanders regiment - a historic and highly decorated regiment of the British Army - and took the snap, that Guy posted on his Instagram page, back in 1954.

While making their new movie The Gentlemen, the pair were joined by production assistant Rory Gibb, whose grandfather was also in the photo, in recreating the image, which featured Guy's dad wearing a monocle, for Britain's Remembrance Sunday.

"This first picture was taken 65 years ago in Singapore where my dad - Captain John Ritchie - and Hugh Grant's dad - Captain James Grant - were stationed in the same regiment, the Seaforth Highlanders," the Aladdin filmmaker captioned the snaps.

"The second picture - taken on a film set in London 65 years later, has one grandson and two sons recreating that original image."

Guy also shared a third photo of his grandfather, Major Stewart Ritchie, who was killed in France in 1940 during the Second World War.

He also asked his followers to think of those who have fallen in battle, adding: "Spare a thought today for the men and women in uniform who have fallen in defence and service of others. #RemembranceDay #RemembranceSunday."

The Gentlemen, which also stars Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell, hits cinemas in January.