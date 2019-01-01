Chris Pratt pens touching message for brother in honour of Veterans Day

Chris Pratt has paid tribute to his brother on America's Veterans Day holiday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Monday (11Nov19) to share a heartfelt dedication about Daniel (aka Cully), who served for over eight years in the military.

"The more we can look at our veterans for who they are, actual people, with siblings and parents, with children and funny pasts - the more we can approach our relationships to them with compassion and understanding," Pratt wrote, while also acknowledging other relatives and friends who have served.

"We have the greatest armed forces the world has ever seen," he wrote. "It’s made up of real people who joined for (a) myriad of reasons. Today I celebrate Cully, as well as my cousin Curtis, Uncle Steve, Uncle Skip, second Cousins, Joey and Alex, besties Jared and Jeffrey, all those I’ve fished or hunted with, those who’ve blessed me with their challenge coins as I’ve encountered them on press junkets and in my travels, the many in the film industry working both in front of and behind the cameras.

"To those currently serving and those out thanks for your service. We appreciate you!”

Cully also took to the photo-sharing site to mark Veteran's Day, adding: "It was hard, at times really hard. It asked A LOT and at times I complained a bunch to my friends and family, but I learned a lot myself.

"The Army forced me to grow up, like so many men and women before me. I’m thankful for the experience and have never second guessed my decision."