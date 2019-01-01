Caitlyn Jenner confirmed for U.K. reality jungle show

Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed reports she'll be joining the stars taking part in wild British reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The transgender former athlete, who was married to Kim Kardashian's mum Kris before her transition, was announced among the 2019 contestants on Monday (11Nov19).

Jenner will be up against the likes of retired England soccer star Ian Wright, former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, DJ Roman Kemp, and TV actress Jacqueline Jossa.

The 10 celebrities will move into a remote camp in Australia and fight to become King or Queen of the Jungle.

Reports suggest Jenner, 70, will be one of the highest-paid celebrities to ever take part in the show, with sources claiming she'll earn close to $643,000 (£500,000).

Caitlyn famously took part in the U.S. version of the reality show in 2003.

Confirming her participation, Jenner says, "I thought this would be a great opportunity to leave everything behind for three weeks. Last time, it was almost like a cleansing of the soul.

"Dealing with other people is by far the hardest thing. It's much more difficult than dealing with the most poisonous snakes in the world. That's easy - just stay away from them. You can't get away from the other people, and it will be a very different experience for me. Last time, I did it with a bunch of people from the States who I knew of. This time it's a bunch of people from the U.K. who I potentially won't know.

"But I love the British people and I am looking forward to making some new friends, new allies and getting through it all."