Anna Faris appears to confirm engagement

Anna Faris has seemingly confirmed that she's engaged to marry cinematographer Michael Barrett.

The House Bunny star first sparked speculation of an engagement when she was photographed running errands in Los Angeles with a large diamond on her ring finger earlier this month.

And she appeared to confirm the news to the paparazzi over the weekend after attending a dinner party with cinematographer Barrett in Santa Monica, California.

As the couple waited for its car, the snappers called out their congratulations, to which a beaming Anna replied, "Thank you."

However, she made it clear they had yet to start making plans for their big day after one photographer asked if they were ready for the wedding, prompting the bride-to-be to laugh as she quipped, "No!"

Faris has been dating Barrett since late 2017.

She was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and to Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. They share seven-year-old son Jack.

Pratt has since also remarried - he wed Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine in June after a whirlwind romance.