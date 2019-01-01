NEWS Lamar Odom engaged Newsdesk Share with :







Lamar Odom is engaged to girlfriend Sabrina Parr after a whirlwind three-month relationship.



The former Los Angeles Lakers player popped the question during a romantic dinner at Myles Chefetz Prime 112 restaurant in Miami, with Sabrina quick to accept.



Sharing a picture of himself and his new wife-to-be on his Instagram page, Lamar wrote: "Introducing my new fiance!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr."



Meanwhile, health and life coach Sabrina shared a video and several images of her giant diamond ring on her Instagram page, writing: "I SAID YES!!!!! @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina."



It won't be Lamar's first trip down the aisle - he was previously married to Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian. Khloe originally filed for divorce from the basketball star in December 2013, but proceedings were put on hold when Lamar overdosed in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. The Good American fashion mogul stood by him during his recovery, before the divorce was finalised in December 2016.



Lamar and Sabrina went public with their relationship in August, and a few weeks later the sportsman shared a picture on Instagram of himself and his new love, writing: "Never thought I'd feel this way again... love you queen" with the hashtag "#newchapters."