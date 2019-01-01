Hilaria Baldwin suffers second miscarriage this year

Hilaria Baldwin has been left "devastated" after suffering her second miscarriage this year.

The 35-year-old yoga instructor shared the sad news on her Instagram page on Monday night, revealing that she had learned of the miscarriage during a scan on Monday.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," she wrote.

Hilaria, who also had a miscarriage in April, added that "even though we are not ok right now, we will be".

Alongside the announcement, Hilaria shared a video of herself with her and husband Alec's eldest daughter, six-year-old Carmen. In the clip, Hilaria tells her daughter: "Thank you for saying you're sorry, Mommy's sad."

She added alongside the video: "I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all... but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time."

Hilaria has four children with her husband - Carmen, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and 16-month-old Romeo - while Alec has a daughter, Ireland, from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

She had been expecting a baby girl.