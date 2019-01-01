Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes for fifth time

British comedian Ricky Gervais is to host the Golden Globe Awards for a fifth time.

Gervais previously enjoyed a controversial presenting stint from 2010 to 2012 and returned to host the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) prize-giving on a fourth occasion in 2016.

Despite previously stating he would never take the job again, Gervais is to return to host the event in January, HFPA chiefs announced Tuesday.

The funnyman said in a statement: "Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse. But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening."

During his past outings as host, The Office creator has shocked attendees and viewers with off-colour quips about Hollywood A-listers including Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA added, "When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected."

The 77th Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on 5 January and air will live in the U.S. on the NBC network. The nominees will be announced on 9 December.