Hillary Clinton 'wants to hug' Meghan, Duchess of Sussex over media scrutiny

Hillary Clinton has backed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the British royals launched two legal cases against U.K. tabloid newspapers.

Former Suits actress Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday after alleging the paper unlawfully published a private letter to her father, while Prince Harry has filed papers against the owners of The Sun, the defunct News of the World, and the Daily Mirror, in relation to alleged phone-hacking.

Last month, Harry launched a scathing attack on the mainstream media, accusing them of "bullying" his wife, and former U.S. First Lady and 2016 Presidential candidate Hillary believes the couple are taking the necessary steps.

"To think that some of your - what we would call mainstream - media actually allowed that to be printed in their pages, or amplified, was heartbreaking and wrong," she told BBC Radio 5 Live. "She is an amazing young woman, she has an incredible life story. She has stood up for herself, she has made her own way in the world. And then she falls in love, and he falls in love with her, and everybody should be celebrating that because it is a true love story."

Hillary added: "I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her. Oh my God, I want to hug her. I want to tell her to hang in there, don't let those bad guys get you down."

While the politician suggested Meghan might find it easier to cope with the pressure if she learned "techniques" such as "some humour, some deflection", she stated: "But it is tough what she is going through and I think she deserves a lot better."

The wife of former U.S. President Bill Clinton also insisted Meghan's race "was clearly an element" in some of the backlash she has faced since she and Harry began dating in 2016.