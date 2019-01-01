Sonic the Hedgehog reappears with drastic redesign in new trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog's redesign has been unveiled in a new movie trailer which has been released months after fans mocked the character's earlier appearance.

The initial teaser for the film, which stars Jim Carrey as the computer-animated charaacter's nemesis, Dr. Ivo 'Eggman' Robotnik, was released in April, but devotees of the original SEGA console game expressed dismay at the character's looks and the addition of human-like teeth.

Following the controversy, Sonic's director Jeff Fowler, tweeted, "The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen."

Fowler kept to his word and a fresh, cartoonish version was revealed in a new trailer on Tuesday.

In the new promo clip, Sonic's eyes have been enlarged, giving him a look closer to the original computer game character, while his teeth, though not totally removed, are far smaller, softened, and rounded.

Sonic the Hedgehog was originally due to debut in cinemas this month, but its release was pushed back to February to allow for the design changes.

Although fans are still sceptical about the new film, they are generally delighted with the changes.

One tweeted: "While I'm still not entirely thrilled about the Sonic Movie, that second trailer was miles better (pun intended) than the first. Yes the design looks better, but the music choice was more fitting, the jokes seemed more competent, and there were more nods to the games."

Another added, "Okay, now we're talking! The redesign is great and I could not be happier that they were okay with delaying the movie and I'm sure people there will enjoy the results as well!"