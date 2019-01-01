NEWS Daisy Ridley doesn’t want to talk about her relationship Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old actress is romancing fellow actor Tom Bateman, but following engagement rumours between the pair - which surfaced when Daisy began wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger - she has said she won’t be discussing any details of her love life in public.



When asked about her ring, the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ star said: “It’s a really nice ring that I wear. Oh my God. It’s the first time I’ve publicly been asked this one.”



She then explained to Marie Claire magazine: “The thing is, I’ve never talked about my personal life. So I won’t talk about it now. I’m so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there’s one thing I don’t want to talk about … [it’s my relationship].”



And fans won’t be able to find out any news from Daisy on social media either, as the actress quit Instagram in 2016 and Facebook shortly after.



Recently, the actress said she has no plans to return to the platforms.



Asked if she'd return, she said: "Cut off like a Skywalker limb.



"Also, when I want to see what my pals are up to, you can just Google it and go to Instagram.”



The ‘Ophelia’ actress thinks sites such as Twitter have allowed people a huge platform to air negative views.



She added: “I honestly think now with social media and stuff … it's great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight.



"I don't really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them. Like, I don't want to read your thing!”



Daisy and Tom, 30, met on the set of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ in 2016, and the couple reportedly share an apartment together.