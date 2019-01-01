NEWS Kate Bosworth likes to 'unplug' from her phone to relax Newsdesk Share with :







The 36-year-old actress has admitted that following her work starring as KC in Netflix drama ‘The I-Land’ - which she also produced - she took a month of “personal time”, in which she switched off her phone and spent time “reconnecting” with herself.



She said: “For me, indulgence means taking a lot of personal time. I love my work, but I am dedicated to it more than myself at times. So just recently, after filming and producing ‘The I-Land’, I decided to take a month to myself. It was a lot of quiet time reading, unplugging from my phone completely and reconnecting with myself. In a crucial moment, I realised that, as an artist, as a human being, as a wife and as a friend, you’ve got to focus on moving inward as much as outward. It’s important to nurture that, otherwise you’re going to hit a sticking point.”



Despite being a Hollywood star, Kate doesn’t think she’s “cool”, and says that as a child she lacked a sense of style even though her father taught her about “artisanal quality” in fashion from an early age.



She added: “My first introduction to fashion was not actually as an actress but as a young girl, through my dad. He worked for a company that had the finest fabrics and textiles. He would pick up a tie and say: ‘Do you feel this? This is called cashmere.’ From a very early age, I really understood artisanal quality, but I wasn’t cool.”



And whilst she wasn’t “cool” herself when she was younger, the ‘Movie 43’ star is intimidated by teenagers today, especially after watching HBO series ‘Euphoria’.



Speaking to Elle Canada’s December 2019 issue, she said: “I know! Honestly, I watch ‘Euphoria’, created by my really good friend Sam Levinson, and I don’t know if I am in love with Jules or if I want to be Jules.”