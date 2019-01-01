NEWS Lamar Odom's son found out about his engagement on Instagram Newsdesk Share with :







Lamar Odom's son was left "hurt" after finding out about his dad's engagement to Sabrina Parr on Instagram.



The basketball player, who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian, announced his engagement in a post on his Instagram page on Monday night, writing: "Introducing my new fiance!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr."



And it was through the post that his son, Lamar Morales-Odom, Jr., discovered his dad was set to walk down the aisle once again.



In his own post on Instagram on Tuesday following the announcement, the 17-year-old wrote: "Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media. I was hurt and caught off guard.



"At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what's best for him."



The positive end to the message came after the teenager allegedly commented on his dad's original post, with a screenshot of his remarks captured by moderators at The Shade Room.



"Not a txt or phone call to see how people who've known this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react," Morales-Odom, Jr. reportedly commented. "Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don't approve of homegirl but she already got your ass ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that's been how life been all the time as a son of an odom (sic)."



Morales-Odom, Jr. is Lamar's son from his relationship with Liza Morales. The former couple also share daughter Destiny and son Jayden, neither of whom have commented as yet on their father's engagement news.