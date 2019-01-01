Jonah Hauer-King to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid revamp

Jonah Hauer-King has landed the coveted role of Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The British-American actor has reportedly been in the running for the part in director Rob Marshall's movie ever since front-runner Harry Styles declined, according to reporters at Deadline.

And on Tuesday, it was confirmed Hauer-King beat competition from Florence Foster Jenkins star Cameron Cuffe, after having two screen tests, with the most recent one taking place in London on 9 November with Marshall.

The 24-year-old will play the love interest of mermaid princess Ariel, to be portrayed by Halle Bailey, with Melissa McCarthy attached to take on the part of villain Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem is reportedly still mulling over the role of Ariel's father, King Triton.

Marshall will direct and produce alongside Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is also creating new music for the film with Alan Menken, who composed the music for the original 1989 Disney animated movie.

Hauer-King is a relative newcomer to Hollywood as he started out in theatre and was named as a rising star by editors at British newspaper the London Evening Standard in 2016.

He's since gone on to appear in the BBC adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women in 2017 and starred as Harry Chase in the British wartime drama series World on Fire.

He also had a role in A Dog's Way Home, which featured Bryce Dallas Howard and Ashley Judd.