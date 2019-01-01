NEWS Russell Crowe's property scorched by Australian bushfires Newsdesk Share with :







Russell Crowe's rural property in Australia was scorched by the bush fires on Tuesday.



The Gladiator actor's New South Wales home was hit by the fires that are spreading across the east coast of the nation, and taking to Twitter, he shared that two of his buildings were destroyed by the flames.



Crowe was not in Australia at the time of the blaze.



"My family are safe, billeted with friends. Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday," he wrote. "My heart goes out to everyone in the valley."



Crowe also posted a video and pictures of a helicopter water-bombing smoke-filled trees near a fence and driveway, as well as a couple of shots of the damage to his garden.



"Lost a couple of buildings, but overall very lucky so far," the 55-year-old added. "Chapel roof scorched. Deepest thanks to everyone on the ground. Some fires still burning and we are out of water. No livestock deaths to date. Horses OK. Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast!"



Bushfires are common in Australia, but the blazes arrived earlier this year due to dry conditions and high winds. Three deaths have been confirmed.