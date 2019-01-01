NEWS Friends cast to reunite for TV special Newsdesk Share with :







The original cast of Friends is reportedly in talks to reunite for an upcoming project at HBO Max.



Executives at the U.S. network's streaming service are reportedly plotting to bring together Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, along with the sitcom's creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, for an "unscripted reunion special", according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Although the programme is said to be in its early stages, a source told Entertainment Tonight the stars have been throwing around ideas for what will be "the best product" and what will work with their schedules.



"The cast of Friends have discussed bringing the show back in some capacity, but in what form is still very much up for discussion," they said. "The cast are all friends and have been for 25 years, so bringing it back would be easy, however, they're cautious.



"The show has a cult following and high praise, and the cast and creators don't want to do the show and its fans a disservice. The talks are still early stages, but everyone is on board in some capacity if it makes sense."



Aniston recently reunited with her co-stars and posted a snap of the meet-up on Instagram as her debut post on the platform. Sending fans into a frenzy, she amassed over a million followers in just over five hours 45 minutes - breaking Instagram records.



The star previously teased "anything could happen" in regards to a reboot, although co-creators Crane and Kauffman previously ruled the idea out altogether.



Meanwhile, eight remastered Thanksgiving-themed episodes of the hit sitcom will air at select cinemas across America on 24 and 25 November as part of a 'Friendsgiving' event.