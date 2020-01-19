Robert De Niro to be honoured with 2019 SAG life achievement award

Robert De Niro is to be honoured with the Life Achievement Award at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Since launching his career in the early 1960s, the Hollywood actor has appeared in a string of successful films, winning Academy Awards for his performances in The Godfather II and Raging Bull, as well as Oscar nominations for his work in The Deer Hunter, Taxi Driver, Awakenings, Cape Fear, and Silver Linings Playbook.

Now, De Niro has been named as the 56th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)'s highest tribute.

"Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smouldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake LaMotta and everybody's grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion," said Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA. "It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA's highest honour will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro."

In response, The Irishman star commented: "I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It's an honour to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA."

The 76-year-old previously received a SAG Award for his work as a member of the cast of American Hustle and nominations for Marvin's Room, Silver Linings Playbook, and The Wizard of Lies.

Previous winners of the life achievement award include Alan Alda, Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds, Rita Moreno, Dick Van Dyke, Betty White, and Julie Andrews.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on 19 January 2020.