Elizabeth Banks confirms Kristen Stewart's character in Charlie's Angels is gay

Elizabeth Banks has confirmed Kristen Stewart's character in the Charlie's Angels reboot is gay.

In the third instalment of the Charlie's Angels film series, the Twilight actress takes on the part of the rebellious Sabina Wilson, with the flick also featuring Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels working for a private detective agency.

Speaking about Sabina's sexuality in an interview for Pride Source, Elizabeth explained that she and Kristen both wanted to ensure there was no ambiguity.

"I think ambiguity is kind of modern now. I think the fluidity is very modern right now. Kristen's character is definitely gay in the movie. I mean, she wanted to be gay in the movie and I'm like, 'Yeah,'" she commented. "And you're welcome to talk to her about it. She loves to be open about it. I just wanted to make sure that she was able to present a character that she was fully behind."

Elizabeth went on to note that it was important for Kristen to "present herself as queer" in Charlie's Angels. The 29-year-old has been open about her bisexuality in the past and is currently dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Elsewhere in the chat, Elizabeth shared that it felt "so natural" to have a queer lead in the film.

"Again, I feel like it's the most modern version of Charlie's Angels and speaks to the audience that's here for it right now. It was never a big deal, it was not a big deal. We talked about it and it just... happened. It was very natural," the 45-year-old stated.

Charlie's Angels, also featuring Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, and Noah Centineo, hits cinemas in the U.S. on Friday.