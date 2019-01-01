Stan Lee's daughter suing his former personal assistant

Stan Lee's daughter is suing one of her father's former personal assistants after he claimed she grabbed her dad by the neck and slammed his head into a chair.

The legal papers obtained by TMZ, show Joan Celia Lee has filed the $25 million (£19.5 million) lawsuit, claiming her father's ex-assistant, Bradley Herman, appeared on the first edition of the podcast Stan Lee's World, published a few days after Stan's death, and said: "J.C. Lee took her father by the neck and grabbed his neck and slammed his head back into the wood portion of the chair."

However, Joan Celia refutes the claims, insisting she never struck her father and never tried to choke him, instead suggesting Bradley, who she claims was fired in early 2018, made the false statement because he was seeking revenge against her.

She goes on to state her father denied she ever hit, struck or strangled him in multiple interviews with the media, and insists the ex-P.A. knew the narrative was false when he relayed it on the podcast.

The comic book mogul's daughter further alleges the man stole from Stan before being fired, and regularly forged his signature on loans.

She is also suing the podcast host and former CNN reporter, Alan Duke, for his role in the episode.

Stan died at the age of 95 in November 2018.