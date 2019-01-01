Vivica A. Fox slams Issa Rae over plans to remake cult classic Set It Off

Vivica A. Fox is less than impressed by Issa Rae's plans reboot her 1996 crime drama Set It Off.

Vivica starred alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise in the film, which told the story of a group of women desperate to rob a Los Angeles bank.

It was reported recently that Issa is in the early stages of developing a new version of the film but, when asked about the prospect by Entertainment Tonight, Vivica was less than accepting of the remake plan.

"It's a classic, leave it alone," the actress responded, bluntly, after "pulling a face", according to the outlet. "There's absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It's been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that's her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left."

Continuing to state that Issa will face a massive backlash if she gets the reboot wrong, Vivica, 55, added: "Like, create your own franchise. If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing. You can make it up to date. We did that film in 1996. We are in 2019, going into 2020. So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she'll probably, if it's not good, they're going to slay her for it."

Issa's version of Set It Off is to be written by Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster. It will be released through her production company lssa Rae Productions, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.