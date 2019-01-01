NEWS Quentin Tarantino plotting TV miniseries and stage play Newsdesk Share with :







Quentin Tarantino has written a TV miniseries, as well as a play he hopes to bring to the stage.



The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director opened up about his future plans during a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Life In Pictures event in London on Wednesday (13Nov19).



According to Variety, during the talk he revealed that making his 10th movie isn't a priority, as he's written a play, a TV series and is currently finishing off his first novel.



"So I finished Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, finished that script, put it aside, and then I wrote a play. And then I wrote a five-episode TV series," Quentin said. "And right now I'm writing a book and I'm hoping that I'll be finished in three months.



"So the idea will be hopefully by March maybe I'll be finished with the book - and then, theoretically, maybe I'll do the play, and then theoretically I'll do the TV show, and then by that point I'll be thinking maybe what I'll do for the 10th movie."



The legendary filmmaker remained coy about the subject of his new TV show, but indicated it would be a limited series as he doesn't want to spend the best part of a year filming.



"The way people are doing series now, it's an idea that's been in my head since the '90s... and especially something that would all be written by me and all directed by me," the 56-year-old explained. "I don't know if I really want to spend nine months doing something like that, though. But I do have an idea for a series, but it wouldn't be quite that epic a thing."



He also indicated that he could adapt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for television or streaming services, as he shot enough material to extend its running time.



"I could easily have written a five-hour version of Hollywood and done it as a five-hour miniseries," he said. "I definitely had that much handwritten material - and we shot almost enough to do at least a four-hour version."