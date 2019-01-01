NEWS Passenger in Kevin Hart car crash thanks fans for support Newsdesk Share with :







The physical trainer involved in Kevin Hart's car crash has thanked supporters for their prayers as she and her boyfriend recover from the accident, grateful to be alive.



Rebecca Broxterman, who was a passenger in Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, which was totalled in the 1 September single-car accident, took to social media on Thursday (14Nov19) to offer an update on her condition and that of her partner, Jared Black, who was behind the wheel when the classic motor left the road and crashed into a ditch in Calabasas, California.



Sharing photos of filmmaker Black recovering in the hospital and Hart's smashed-up car, Broxterman writes: "Feeling so much better! We are both healing! Jared is well on the road to recovery after having major back surgery!



"We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all! We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn’t go unnoticed! So thank you to each one of you!



"This is our journey... it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other. @thejaredstanton I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together!"



Hart broke his silence about the crash on 11 October, thanking fans for their kind words and support and passing on well wishes for Black and Broxterman, writing: "I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery."



Reports suggest Hart managed to escape the crashed car and head home to seek medical treatment, while Broxterman and Black were trapped in the vehicle. They were freed by emergency service officials and Black was airlifted to a nearby hospital.