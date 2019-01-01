Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber confirm romance by holding hands

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber seemingly confirmed their new romance by holding hands during a grocery shopping trip on Wednesday.

The model, who is seven years younger than 25-year-old Davidson, was spotted clutching the comedian's hand in Hillsdale, upstate New York, on Wednesday, appearing to confirm rumours suggesting they are an item.

"Pete and Kaia are dating and they've been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile," a source told Us Weekly.

The Saturday Night Live star and Cindy Crawford's teenage daughter were first linked when they were seen enjoying a meal together in New York City in October and they have been spotted out and about in the Big Apple on several occasions over the past few weeks.

It is thought that they met in June at Alexander Wang's fashion show in New York, in which they both walked, with Davidson making his runway debut.

However, over the summer, he enjoyed a short-lived romance with Fosse/Verdon actress Margaret Qualley, with whom he attended the Venice Film Festival in August. They reportedly split in October.

Davidson also dated British actress Kate Beckinsale for about four months earlier this year and was engaged to Ariana Grande between June and October 2018.

Neither Davidson nor Gerber have spoken about their rumoured romance yet.