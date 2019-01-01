Shia LaBeouf 'trying to develop' more of a personal life

Shia LaBeouf is working on developing more of a personal life because his "most intimate moments" have all been onscreen as an actor.

The former child star, who grew up in the spotlight, admitted to Kristen Stewart during Variety's Actors on Actors interview series that he always goes above and beyond for his work, mostly because he doesn't really have any passions outside of his career.

"I think definitely the most intimate moments of my life happened on set...," he shared. "I don't know if there's anything more intimate than creating something with somebody. I think I'm deeply dissatisfied with life."

Acknowledging the past troubles he's faced in his personal life, including arrests for disorderly conduct, he said, "It's usually where things go awry for me is when I'm not on a set. Life gets hard."

LaBeouf attributes his penchant for acting up off-camera to a lack of hobbies, but it's something he is now working on: "This is what I'm trying to develop, trying to grow."

When Stewart suggested taking a pottery class, he replied, "Maybe I will. I won't like pottery in (real) life. But I will love pottery on set. I don't like ice cream in life. But if you give me ice cream on a set, I f**king love ice cream.

"I think that's what this (career) does for me. It makes me love things. This job feels like the conduit for love for me. I hold it that sacred."