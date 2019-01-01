NEWS Nikki Reed 'brags' about everything her little girl does Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Twilight' star has two-year-old daughter Bodhi with her husband Ian Somerhalder and, although she hates pitting children against one another, she can't help but gush about her talented toddler when she does something good.



She told E! News she likes "bragging about everything" in terms of her daughter but prefers not to use the word milestones "because then I feel like we are talking about comparing children."



She explained: "I feel like every child is on their own path and as parents, we try to nurture whatever path that is. I feel like our job as parents is to nurture whatever that path is. One thing I've learned for sure is children come into this world exactly who they are and our job is to help them along the way and nurture that."



The 31-year-old actress recently said she'd love Bodhi to become a farmer when she's older because she wants her to be "connected with nature".



She said: "Part of what we really focus on as a household is the idea of being really connected with nature. My dream would be for her to be a farmer."



Although she likes to talk about Bodhi whenever she can, Nikki prefers to keep her out of the spotlight and has kept her away from fame since she was born in 2017.



The BaYou With You creator and the 'Lost' alum, 41, got engaged in January 2015, and married in April of the same year, less than a year after they started dating.



Speaking previously about her marriage, Nikki said: "We're both really passionate people and we both have a lot going on all the time, so I think that being supportive of the other person's dreams and aspirations and passions is important and it's something that we practice. I've always had many things that I feel incredibly passionate about, as does Ian."