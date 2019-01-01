NEWS Paul McCartney impressed by Yesterday film Newsdesk Share with :







Paul McCartney has given Danny Boyle's Beatles film Yesterday a big thumbs up, confessing he felt sure the movie would be a huge flop.



The flick focuses on the story of struggling musician Jack Malik, played by Himesh Patel, who wakes up one day to suddenly realise he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles.



Now, McCartney has told Billboard that he lied to writer Richard Curtis when he first suggested the idea for the film, and told him he loved it, while secretly thinking to himself it was "terrible".



"I couldn't tell him, so I said, 'Well, that sounds interesting - good luck,'" he recalled. "I didn't think anything more of it."



Then the singer heard Boyle had signed on to direct, and he started to think the film might have legs. He stated: "I thought, 'They must think they can pull it off.'"



McCartney was in New York with his wife Nancy Shevell over the summer when the film was released and decided to check it out.



"We said, 'Let's go, you and me, on a date to the cinema," the 77-year-old told the publication. "We got two tickets and walked in when the cinema went dark. Only a couple of people saw us. We were in the back row, giggling away, especially at all the mentions of 'Paul McCartney'... We loved it."



Boyle previously revealed that he wrote letters to McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as Olivia Harrison and Yoko Ono - the widows of George Harrison and John Lennon - about what he intended to do with their musical legacy.



"There's obviously going to be nerves that somebody could be triggered or upset. But I got really lovely letters from Ringo and Olivia. I can't talk about it except to say it was very special for me," he said in a chat with Billboard.