Dwayne Johnson confirms Black Adam movie

Dwayne Johnson is finally ready to suit up as Black Adam for a new comic book blockbuster.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star has been developing his own standalone film about the DC Comics character for several years, but decided to put the project on hold after plans to incorporate Black Adam into the recent Shazam! movie, starring Zachary Levi, fell through.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Johnson announced a Black Adam movie was coming to cinemas in December 2021 as he shared the first official piece of artwork for the film, depicting him as the powerful supervillain.

"The Man in Black," he began, referencing his new character. "Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what's right and always protecting the people.

"It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs (years) old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be."

The action man explained he soon realised Superman was "the hero I could never be" because he was "too rebellious" and wasn't one to listen to authority - but now his "superhero dreams have come true" with his casting as Black Adam.

"I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM," he wrote. "BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way.

"This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together."

Black Adam, created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck, made his comic book debut in 1945.